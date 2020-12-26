Business park for 103 Mile

Mr. T Contracting is building a new business park at 103 Mile. Photo rendering is of the first building to be on site. (Photo submitted).

Mr. T Contracting has started construction of a small business park at 103 Mile and is reaching out to local businesses who need a place to set up shop.

Company director Dietmar Tiger Feistmantl said the 108 Mile-based company has started phase one of the development. The business park will include a new office building and meeting room for Mr. T, as well as a 15,000-sq.ft top floor for rent.

“It’s open to every business from 100 Mile. There’s lots of space even for yoga,” he said. “It’s a super location, very central to town and right on the highway.”

Feistmantl said Mr. T made the decision to expand, as it continues to grow. The company, which started out doing renovations, specializing in log homes, last year became a licensed builder for residential and commercial homes. The new location will allow Mr. T to hold meetings on-site.

“We’re looking forward to having our own building where people can meet,” Feistmantl said. “The 100 Mile market is growing. A lot of people are coming from the Lower Mainland.”

The first phase is expected to be complete next year. The second phase will include two other buildings with office space. The company employs about 10 people, from Red Seal carpenters to apprentices.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House