Breast screening van to roll through South Cariboo

The mobile mammography van is making its way through the South Cariboo.

The breast cancer screening unit will pull into 100 Mile District General Hospital on Oct. 27-30, followed by a visit to Clinton’s Regional Health & Wellness Centre on Nov. 8. Both clinics are nearly full with 150 appointments already booked in 100 Mile and 25 in Clinton.

The mobile screening, which is available to all women in B.C. between the ages of 40 and 74, does not require a doctor’s referral and is accessible to both walk-ons and wheelchairs. There are no costs associated with the screening but a BC Services Card is required.

Two female technicians are on board the mobile bus, equipped with a state-of-the-art digital mammography system. Patients will fill out some paperwork and questionnaires and then be taken into the examination room where they’ll have the mammogram, which involves taking two separate images or views of each breast.

The images are then sent to a radiologist for a thorough review, with the results within a week or two.

“If we see any suspicious findings, we will let you and your GP know,” said John Lowrie, BC Cancer mobile operations manager, noting those women would then be sent for an ultrasound.

Women with a history of family breast cancer are encouraged to get checked every year, while everyone else should schedule a mammogram every two years, Lowrie said.

He added it’s important women get checked regularly. “Mammograms usually can catch something at least two years before it’s palpable,” he said.

One in eight women is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime – the most common type of cancer found in women in B.C. – and more than 27,000 Canadians will be diagnosed this year. Over 80 per cent of all new breast cancers diagnosed each year are in women 50 years of age or older.

Those wanting to make an appointment can call 1-800-663-9203.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

