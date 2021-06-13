File photo

BREAKING: Fuel tanker fire closes Highway 24

Emergency crews are on scene on Highway 24 at Cartwright Road.

A fuel tanker truck on fire has closed Highway 24 near Little Fort, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Both the Little Fort and Blackpool fire departments are responding to a fire on Highway 24 and the runaway lane near Cartwright Road, about five kilometres west of Little Fort. The driver of the fuel tanker pulled onto the runaway lane after the wheels caught fire. The truck is carrying 53,000 litres of gasoline.

Fire crews have determined the fire is too dangerous at this time to fight the blaze, so they are on scene and monitoring the situation.

The highway is closed in both directions, confirmed Cst. Lockwood of the Clearwater RCMP detachment. No detour is available. Crews are asking travellers avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

The residents of a nearby house have been evacuated and a shelter-in-place has been enacted by the RCMP for others in the area. Emergency BC has been contacted, and a shelter established, in case an evacuation is needed.

More to come.

Previous story
Single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road claims life of elderly motorist

Just Posted

File photo
BREAKING: Fuel tanker fire closes Highway 24

Emergency crews are on scene on Highway 24 at Cartwright Road.

Marion McKinnon Crook has penned a new novel where she revisits her first years as a public health nurse in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
New novel explores the life of a Cariboo public health nurse in the early 1960s

Always Pack a Candle hit bookstores this spring

Melissa Smalley
Return to normal post-COVID not a race

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of an entire province collectively… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
School District 27 announces Cariboo Chilcotin retirements

Four staff retirements announced

Leah Viscount, 8 and her brother Kayden, 9 learn how to flip a sheep at their 4-H meeting in Lone Butte Monday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lone Butte 4-H sets youth up for the future

The group has been running for about 47 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

Most Read