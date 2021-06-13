BREAKING: Fuel tanker fire closes Highway 24

A fuel tanker truck on fire has closed Highway 24 near Little Fort, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Both the Little Fort and Blackpool fire departments are responding to a fire on Highway 24 and the runaway lane near Cartwright Road, about five kilometres west of Little Fort. The driver of the fuel tanker pulled onto the runaway lane after the wheels caught fire. The truck is carrying 53,000 litres of gasoline.

Fire crews have determined the fire is too dangerous at this time to fight the blaze, so they are on scene and monitoring the situation.

The highway is closed in both directions, confirmed Cst. Lockwood of the Clearwater RCMP detachment. No detour is available. Crews are asking travellers avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

The residents of a nearby house have been evacuated and a shelter-in-place has been enacted by the RCMP for others in the area. Emergency BC has been contacted, and a shelter established, in case an evacuation is needed.

More to come.