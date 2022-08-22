BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Bulkley-Nechako region in northwest B.C in due to wildfire

The Morice River wildfire is located approximately 45kms southwest of the District of Houston

EVACUATION ALERT ISSUED

August 22 at 2 p.m.

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), an Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and BC Parks effective Aug. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. due to a wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation alert for the Morice River Wildfire #R21755 area, starting at the Lamprey Creek Recreation Site on the Morice River, the alert area follows the Morice River FSR South, including everything west of the road. At the junction between Morice River FSR and Lamprey FSR, the alert area follows Lamprey FSR south. At the Lamprey Lake Recreation Site, the alert area turns north-west, continuing straight across Morice Lake to where it heads north.

From there, it includes everything West and South of the Chisholm FSR until it is directly north of the Lamprey Creek recreation site.

The Morice River wildfire (R21755) is located approximately 45kms southwest of the District of Houston. It is estimated at five hectares and is suspected to be lightning-caused, said a BCWS spokesperson Casda Thomas in an email statement.

“Structures are not immediately threatened, however structure protection has been deployed and BCWS has recommended an Evacuation Alert to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako for nearby structures,” Thomas said.

Eighteen firefighters are onsite, with support from two helicopters. Air tankers responded this morning (Aug. 22), dropping fire retardant around the perimeter of the wildfire.

This successfully slowed the spread of the fire, allowing ground crews safe access for suppression efforts. This afternoon the wildfire is exhibiting reduced fire activity, with minimal spread as a result of the efforts by firefighters and aerial resources.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHILE THIS ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Be prepared for an evacuation order:

• Locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e., insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.) and, have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area, if you require assistance, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

• Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you are asked to evacuate and need transportation assistance from the area, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

• Arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an evacuation order, a reception centre will be opened if required.

Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website,

www.rdbn.bc.ca for information on this Evacuation Alert and/or any changes to the situation.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1-250-692-1553



