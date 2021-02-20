Clinton considers new animal control bylaw. (Kent Phelan Photo)

4-H member seeks changes to animal control bylaw

Issue arises after 4-H Club member Libby McIlravey sends letter to council.

The Village of Clinton will look at revising its Animal Control Bylaw relating to the keeping of livestock for 4-H Club projects.

The move comes after 4-H Club member Libby McIlravey sent a letter to council, taking issue with Section 18b of the bylaw. The bylaw allows for the keeping of livestock on properties otherwise prohibited under the Zoning Bylaw, for a youth raising an animal for a 4-H project. However, the bylaw wording only refers to “an animal,” and doesn’t outline what happens if a livestock project requires breeding of the project animal and ultimately keeping the offspring with its mother.

“Our farm animal bylaw 18b, in the village of Clinton, lacks the proper info to support any 4H child properly, in town limits, wanting to do a livestock project,” said the letter, signed by both Libby and her mom, Coun. Kim MvIlravey. McIlvravey recused herself from the council discussion.

Mayor Susan Swan suggested that it would be a good idea to overhaul the entire bylaw rather than just the section under consideration. CAO Murray Daly agreed, saying it would be good to review it in conjunction with the Zoning Bylaw, which is also being revised.

At the moment, he said, there are inconsistencies in the two bylaws. Residents are allowed to have backyard hens, for instance, but the zoning bylaw states they must be 65 feet from the property line, which is problematic for most properties in town if they are only 50 feet wide.

Daly said a working group will likely be established to gauge input from the general public and agricultural community to shape the bylaw and ensure it complements the zoning rules.

“We’re not going to focus on this one element; we’re going to take a holistic approach and get some good feedback from the community,” he said. “We’ll see how it’s working and where it’s failing.”

He noted outsiders coming into Clinton tend to see the village as a farming- ranching community. “You start to expect to see those things.”

Coun. Sandi Burrage noted that with the pandemic, people were also looking for other animal-related changes, such as keeping chickens. “It’s very timely to do.”

@ksinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

Just Posted

Mt Timothy experienced record crowds on Saturday, Feb. 6. (Jennifer Antonchuk photo - submitted).
Mount Timothy breaks attendance records

Resort saw record numbers of skiers coming to cut some fresh powder on Feb. 6.

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

Most Read