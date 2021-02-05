108 Supermarket closed Friday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

108 Supermarket closes Friday, Feb. 5 after an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The store expects to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 6 after deep cleaning.

The 108 Mile Supermarket is closed today, Friday, Feb. 5 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice on the store’s Facebook site said the employee last worked on Wednesday, Feb. 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The employee is now resting at home in self-isolation and doing well.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions. We have closed our store to undertake a deep clean as recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada,” the statement on the site reads.

The store is expected to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 6.

