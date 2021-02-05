108 Mile residents with vandalized mailboxes can pick up mail in 100 Mile House, starting Feb. 8

CRD director Al Richmond said it was impractical for residents to travel to Lac La Hache for mail.

Residents whose mailboxes were vandalized in 108 Mile Ranch will be able to pick-up their mail at the 100 Mile Post Office, starting Monday, Feb. 8.

Al Richmond, Cariboo Regional Director for 108 Mile-Lac La Hache, lobbied Canada Post to move the pick-up location to 100 Mile from Lac La Hache, the original collection point after about 100 boxes on Telqua Drive were broken into on Jan. 14. Although the postal outlet at 108 Mall had offered to collect and disperse the mail, Richmond said he was told by Canada Post it was unfeasible because of contract issues.

“It doesn’t make sense to have people from 108 driving to Lac La Hache because they don’t go there to shop,” Richmond said. “It’s not practical. I had people standing outside in Lac La Hache because it’s quite cramped.”

It’s not known when the damaged mailboxes on Telqua Drive will be fixed, Richmond said. He noted the covered kiosk is unique and most with similar designs have been decommissioned. As a result, Canada Post will have to see if it can the materials it needs to repair those boxes. “I’m just fearful we will go back to the boxes in the snow,” he said.

The mailboxes were among several in the South Cariboo to be vandalized in early January, including some along Canim Hendrix Road toward Forest Grove. Surveillance equipment is expected to be set up at the mailboxes as a result. The investigation is ongoing.

