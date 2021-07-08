$100,000 boat stolen from Bridge Lake

A boat valued at $100,000 was stolen from a Bridge Lake property early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House RCMP are investigating the theft of a $100,000 boat from a Bridge Lake property.

The boat and trailer were reported missing Thursday morning, after a neighbour woke up to discover the craft missing from the owner’s driveway in the 8600 block of Boultbee Road.

According to RCMP, the neighbour reported seeing a large truck, possibly a tow vehicle, with its reverse lights on in the early morning hours.

The boat is described as a red and white 23-foot 2006 Mastercraft X30 with graphics on the side, with a black Mastercraft trailer and a tower.

Anyone with information about the stolen boat is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or their nearest police agency and quote file 2021-2664. To remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.