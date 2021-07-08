$100,000 boat stolen from Bridge Lake

100 Mile House RCMP investigating early morning theft

A boat valued at $100,000 was stolen from a Bridge Lake property early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

A boat valued at $100,000 was stolen from a Bridge Lake property early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House RCMP are investigating the theft of a $100,000 boat from a Bridge Lake property.

The boat and trailer were reported missing Thursday morning, after a neighbour woke up to discover the craft missing from the owner’s driveway in the 8600 block of Boultbee Road.

According to RCMP, the neighbour reported seeing a large truck, possibly a tow vehicle, with its reverse lights on in the early morning hours.

The boat is described as a red and white 23-foot 2006 Mastercraft X30 with graphics on the side, with a black Mastercraft trailer and a tower.

Anyone with information about the stolen boat is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or their nearest police agency and quote file 2021-2664. To remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Hospital Green Team recycles hospital waste

Just Posted

A boat valued at $100,000 was stolen from a Bridge Lake property early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)
$100,000 boat stolen from Bridge Lake

File Photo
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 100 Mile

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

Barb Matfin is one of the leaders of the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s Green Team who run the hospital’s recycling program with the support of Interior Health. Matfin and her comrades are currently looking for new members to pass the program on to. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hospital Green Team recycles hospital waste