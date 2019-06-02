Last year’s winners of the Amazing Race in 100 Mile House. File photo.

100 Mile’s Amazing Race returns with new challenges

‘If you can’t have fun, you don’t wanna be coming to this’

The 100 Mile Lions Club will bring the Amazing Race back to the community on Saturday, June 15.

The event is in its second year and will begin at 8 a.m. at Creekside Seniors’ Activity Centre, 501 Cedar Ave. Participants will be provided with breakfast and lunch.

Teams of four can still register at Whimsey Gifts for $160 a team, and individuals must be at least 16 years old to register. A maximum of 15 teams will be registered and prizes will be awarded to the winning team.

Organizer and Lions Club president Val Clemont can’t reveal what any of this year’s challenges are, but says that the committee has been working very hard to come up with fun and interesting race tasks.

“We’ve got a lot of new challenges for y’all and it’s going to be another day of giggles.”

All race challenges are age-friendly, so Clemont says folks won’t have to worry about climbing mountains. Last year, the event hosted participants from the ages of 20 to 80.

“If you can’t have fun, you don’t wanna be coming to this,” says Clemont.

Related: 100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

The 100 Mile Lions encourage Amazing Race teams to give themselves a team name and even dress up in costume if they please. Clemont says it makes the event much more fun: “The more fun we can have, the better the day.”

The Free Press team won the first Amazing Race that took place last June.

Clemont said the race created a fabulous environment of friendship and plenty of memories for participants, too.

“The camaraderie was really interesting to watch because people were excited for the other teams as well. Even though they wanted to beat them, they were still encouraging others.”

Clemont is excited to bring the popular event back for another fun day of community spirit: “100 mile is our pride and joy.”

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A four-legged frenzy at the 100 Mile House Visitor Centre

Just Posted

Annual parade showcases ‘Transportation Through the Ages’

Clinton’s parade took place on May 25 with a live Pipe band and plenty of rain

Drake antics

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

A four-legged frenzy at the 100 Mile House Visitor Centre

Over $2000 raised for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Mural lights stolen from 100 Mile House Community Hall

“It’s a great pity”

Cloud cover couldn’t dampen rodeo spirits during ‘May Ball’ weekend

The Village of Clinton celebrates annual parade and rodeo

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Special Olympics 100 Mile House will wrap up season with dinner and awards

‘One thing we never have enough of are volunteers and coaches’

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Most Read