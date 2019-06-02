100 Mile’s Amazing Race returns with new challenges

‘If you can’t have fun, you don’t wanna be coming to this’

Last year’s winners of the Amazing Race in 100 Mile House. File photo.

The 100 Mile Lions Club will bring the Amazing Race back to the community on Saturday, June 15.

The event is in its second year and will begin at 8 a.m. at Creekside Seniors’ Activity Centre, 501 Cedar Ave. Participants will be provided with breakfast and lunch.

Teams of four can still register at Whimsey Gifts for $160 a team, and individuals must be at least 16 years old to register. A maximum of 15 teams will be registered and prizes will be awarded to the winning team.

Organizer and Lions Club president Val Clemont can’t reveal what any of this year’s challenges are, but says that the committee has been working very hard to come up with fun and interesting race tasks.

“We’ve got a lot of new challenges for y’all and it’s going to be another day of giggles.”

All race challenges are age-friendly, so Clemont says folks won’t have to worry about climbing mountains. Last year, the event hosted participants from the ages of 20 to 80.

“If you can’t have fun, you don’t wanna be coming to this,” says Clemont.

The 100 Mile Lions encourage Amazing Race teams to give themselves a team name and even dress up in costume if they please. Clemont says it makes the event much more fun: “The more fun we can have, the better the day.”

The Free Press team won the first Amazing Race that took place last June.

Clemont said the race created a fabulous environment of friendship and plenty of memories for participants, too.

“The camaraderie was really interesting to watch because people were excited for the other teams as well. Even though they wanted to beat them, they were still encouraging others.”

Clemont is excited to bring the popular event back for another fun day of community spirit: “100 mile is our pride and joy.”

