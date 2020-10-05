100 Mile RCMP respond to 98 calls for service

During the week of Sept. 23-29, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 98 calls for service. Highlights include:

On Sept. 23, 100 Mile House RCMP, along with Cariboo Regional Traffic Services, Conservation Officers and CVSE inspectors, completed a road check in the Canim Lake Road/Wilcox Road area near Forest Grove. About 200 vehicles were checked and multiple violations noted. These checks are expected to be consistent throughout the area in the coming months.

On Sept. 25 at 11:56 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a break and enter of a shed in the 91 Mile House area. It appeared the lock had been broken off and the shed ransacked by the unknown suspects some time ago. There is currently no knowledge of what was taken. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 25 at 8:34 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended a collision involving an SUV and a large cow along Highway 97, just north of Wright Station Road in Lac La Hache BC. The SUV’s two occupants were transported to 100 Mile Hospital with minor injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the event, based on evidence at the scene. The investigation is concluded.

Several collisions involving wildlife were reported during this period. 100 Mile House RCMP reminds the public to expect to see wildlife along the highways at this or any time of year and to drive accordingly.

On Sept. 27 at 6:24 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended a family disturbance in the 7000-block of Watch Lake Road near Lone Butte. Two family members were fighting, with one intoxicated member kicking some loose material into the face of the complainant, causing a light injury. The suspect was detained but released after a friend was able to pick them up. No charges were laid. This investigation is concluded.

Please refer to previous media releases for additional reporting from this weekly period. If anyone has information on these or other events which have occurred in the 100 Mile House RCMP area, they can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.