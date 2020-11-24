100 Mile RCMP investigating after woman reports being harassed outside BMO

100 Mile House RCMP is investigating a complaint by a young Indigenous woman that she was harassed by two men outside the local Bank of Montreal.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the woman, wearing a mask, was waiting outside for her turn at the bank machine at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 when she was allegedly approached by two males in a white older model Volkswagen Jetta. The woman said the driver immediately rolled down all the windows and started coughing toward the woman and laughing, while the other man joined in, Nielsen said in a news release.

As the music was loud, the woman could not hear what was being said, he added. The passenger eventually jumped out and came toward the woman, still coughing and laughing. He is described by the woman as a 30-35-year-old Caucasian male, with short light brown hair and a full short beard, approximately 5’7” tall with a stocky build. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a ballcap, but no further description is available.

The woman entered the BMO safely and completed her transaction but as she left the bank, she alleged the males continued to make vulgar comments, such as “you’re all going to die anyway” or “you should all die,” Nielsen said.

The woman took a photo of the vehicle before leaving the location. The information was then posted on social media.

Police have continued their investigation, including completing a video canvas of the local area where the vehicle was suspected to have travelled, but no further evidence was obtained at this time.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest hate or race was an aggravating factor in this harassment complaint, as the victim could not specify any remarks of that nature to police, however, this is a very troubling event which greatly and understandably affected the victim a great deal,” Nielsen said. “The 100 Mile House RCMP finds this behaviour disgusting and unacceptable and notes that every person has the right to feel safe in their community and has the right to protect themselves via health protocols as they see fit without fear of harassment or vulgarity.”

100 Mile House RCMP is asking for one or both males to come forward and speak to police about this event. Anyone with information can call the 100 Mile House RCMP or contact BC Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Please refer to file 2020-4142 when providing your information.

