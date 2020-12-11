100 Mile RCMP are investigating a B&E that occurred at a seasonal residence in Mahood Lake last month. They would like to speak with the owner of this vehicle. (Photo submitted).

100 Mile RCMP investigate break-and-enter in Mahood Lake

Police urge owners of seasonal homes to register with rural crime reduction program

100 Mile House RCMP continues to encourage seasonal and rural property owners to register their property with the Rural Crime Reduction Program, following a break-and-enter last month in the Mahood Lake area.

Multiple items were stolen from the seasonal residence, including a chainsaw, fishfinder, and two-way radio. An image of a pickup truck, which has no relation to any of the properties nearby and was seen in the area at a late hour, was captured on security camera. The pickup truck appears to be a newer Ford F350.

The 100 Mile House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of this vehicle, as it is considered a vehicle of interest at this time.

Seasonal and rural property owners who would like to register their property with the Rural Crime Reduction Program can pick up packages at the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment. If anyone has any questions regarding the program, contact Cpl. Jason Nash. Anyone with information about the break-and-enter at Mahood Lake is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.

100 Mile House

