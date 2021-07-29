100 Mile livestock give birth in North Thompson

100 Mile House resident Laura Saunders’ quarter horse mare, Star, nickers softly to her new filly foal after giving birth July 22 at the property of Wendy Johnson in McLure. Johnson is fostering the mare while Saunders is evacuated from her home and property in 100 Mile House due to the wildfire situation in that area. Saunders says she has named the foal “Embers and Ashes – which needs no explanation.” (Wendy Johnson photo).

Numerous wildfires within the Interior of B.C. have not only caused the evacuation of numerous families and individuals, but also caused the displacement of hundreds of pets and livestock as well.

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association’s fairgrounds in Barriere are currently caring for many of these animals, as are numerous area farms, ranches and properties who’s owners are lending a helping hand to livestock owners in need of safe accommodation for their four legged companions. Most of these animals will remain in care until all evacuation orders and alerts are removed from their home territory.

___________________

news@starjournal.net

Like us on Facebook