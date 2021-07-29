100 Mile House resident Laura Saunders’ quarter horse mare, Star, nickers softly to her new filly foal after giving birth July 22 at the property of Wendy Johnson in McLure. Johnson is fostering the mare while Saunders is evacuated from her home and property in 100 Mile House due to the wildfire situation in that area. Saunders says she has named the foal “Embers and Ashes – which needs no explanation.” (Wendy Johnson photo).

100 Mile livestock give birth in North Thompson

Numerous wildfires within the Interior of B.C. have not only caused the evacuation of numerous families and individuals, but also caused the displacement of hundreds of pets and livestock as well.

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association’s fairgrounds in Barriere are currently caring for many of these animals, as are numerous area farms, ranches and properties who’s owners are lending a helping hand to livestock owners in need of safe accommodation for their four legged companions. Most of these animals will remain in care until all evacuation orders and alerts are removed from their home territory.

Laura Saunders momma goat, Tris, experienced love at first sight of her two newborn kids born on July 22 at the fairgrounds in Barriere. North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association volunteers, Tabitha Dowds and Haille Johnson (who were on duty that night manning the reception desk for evacuated livestock at the fairgrounds) say they were thrilled to be able to assist Tris as midwives during the birth of the kids. (Haille Johnson photo)
