Year-in-Review: Little Mermaid wows, cowboys lament

Disney’s Little Mermaid at Martin Exeter Hall on Feb. 29. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press) Disney’s Little Mermaid at Martin Exeter Hall on Feb. 29. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s production of Disney’s Little Mermaid enjoyed a successful opening week, selling 800 tickets.

On Feb. 29, Martin Exeter Hall was sold out for the matinee, while 800 people attended in the first week of the performance, said the show’s producer Melissa Hermiston.

She said she and the Little Mermaid crew were excited by the turnout as it made the six months of rehearsals all worth it. “We were super happy with the performances and the turnout for all of the shows,” Hermiston said. “All five of the shows had great crowds.”

The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive. Gwen Gage on Facebook commented “My husband and I saw the performance tonight (Feb. 29). Absolutely fantastic. Great talent in our small town … thanks for the wonderful evening.”

Lyn Mclauchlin added: “So excited to go! We are making this a girls’ night. It’s wonderful to have something like this in our town. Thank you.”

Cowboy Concert has one last ‘hurrah’

The annual 100 Mile House Cowboy Concert had one last ‘yeehaw’ this year featuring performances from Gary Fjellgaard, Bruce Rolph and Jeremy Willis. The concert was put on by the BC Cowboy Heritage Society with all proceeds going to $500 school scholarships and the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame.

“We’ve done it for 20 years and we just figured that we put in our time and we think we are just going to hang things up,” said Mark McMillan, the organizer of the event. McMillian said he was happy to have Horsefly cowboy poet Rolph and local 100 Mile boy Willis performing at this final concert.

-Jan. 30, 2020

100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

Students at 100 Mile Elementary got the chance to practice songs with Norman Foote prior to their performance at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Jan. 31. Foote spent a week practising with the students at the school and said he felt lucky to be able to put on this type of show. Maria Telford, the school’s principal, said this was Foote’s second time visiting the school. Last year, Foote only spent a couple of days at the school and a community performance was not included. “It was a great week,” said Telford, adding that Foote taught the students how to write their own music that was included in the concert.

– Feb. 6 2020

Interlakes builds drive-in movie theatre

A new drive-in theatre was built in the Interlakes area this summer. The theatre was the brainchild of Sandi Sillito who had time on her hands with her restaurant closed down The idea of a drive-in theatre became appealing as a way for people to socialize in a safe manner as it was easy to maintain social distancing. Sillitio said other members of the community helped to make it a reality.

–May 28, 2020

Clinton artist shares music From the Heart

Clinton native Tracy Fallstrom proved it’s never too late to pursue your passion with her debut album From the Heart. The name of the album From the Heart comes from the fact that ever since she was a little girl she’s been told she always sings from the heart. The CD does not conform to one specific genre but is focused on Fallstrom sharing parts of herself and the history of Clinton.

-Aug. 28, 2020

New Cariboo Studios fosters art, highlights ‘best of humanity’

A love of sharing positive stories and fostering art led Joel Duntin to launch Cariboo Studios. Duntin focuses on the artistry of storytelling through music, podcasts and short videos, all of which he does through his production company. One of the first episodes of the podcast he produces, Hello Dream Living, featured an interview with the owner of Sweet Lavations that delved into the story of the people behind the company. Duntin said he intends to share more stories like that through the prospect in keeping with his worldview.

– Sept. 3, 2020

South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Breaking into the video game market is never easy, but that’s just what Cameron Tyler is aiming to do with his surprise hit game Friday Night Funkin.

Tyler, 21, the game’s programmer, said Friday Night Funkin was a “small little project” that he made just over a month ago with some friends from Newgrounds, where the game is hosted. After posting a demo video online, it “kind of blew up overnight,” he said.

This momentum continued through the month of October, with the game even receiving fan art until Tyler officially released a web demo on Newgrounds.

-Nov. 21, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseClinton



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Jeremy Willis performs at the 100 Mile House Cowboy Concert on Feb. 8. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press) Jeremy Willis performs at the 100 Mile House Cowboy Concert on Feb. 8. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoony rhythm game whose demo is available now. (Photo submitted) Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoony rhythm game whose demo is available now. (Photo submitted)