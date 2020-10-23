Williams Lake Studio Theatre holding auditions for A Christmas Carol radio play

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, a radio play seemed like the next best thing

Tanis Armstrong as Henrietta Leavitt during the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s production of Silent Sky in 2019, along with Tara Sprickerhoff (not pictured), have adapted A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens for a radio play the society hopes to broadcast in December 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With COVID-19 hampering live production possibilities a Williams Lake theatre society is planning to do a radio play in December.

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society is holding online auditions Sunday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. for its production of A Christmas Carol.

Charles Dickens’ beloved classic tale has been adapted for radio by society members Tara Sprickerhoff and Tanis Armstrong.

Speaking from her home in Ottawa, Sprickerhoff said they thought it would be fun to put together a production over Zoom and find a way to broadcast it.

“We are tentatively aiming for the first week in December.”

Sprickerhoff was in Williams Lake visiting her family for six weeks this fall and chatting with Armstrong about different ideas.

“A lot of Christmas concerts will be cancelled and we thought a radio play was something Christmasy Studio Theatre could do. We will be selling tickets for people to tune into the performances.”

Anyone wanting to audition is asked to e-mail Sprickerhoff at tara.sprickerhoff@gmail.com or Amstrong at tanisdaum@hotmail.com.

Rehearsals will be held virtually as well, Sprickerhoff said.

There are parts for at least eight actors and actresses which include Scrooge, a narrator, ghosts of Christmases past, present and future, etc., including one role for a younger person.

Some actors will perform more than one part, there will be some costuming and a foley artist providing sound.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Studio Theatre members have been looking for ways to interact.

“It’s been a little informal, we’ve done some play reading nights, trivia games and are always open to new ideas for some fun activities,” Sprickerhoff said.

A former Black Press Media reporter who worked for the 100 Mile Free Press and the Williams Lake Tribune, she now works for Farm Radio International and has been working at home in Ottawa during the pandemic.

