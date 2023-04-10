The Eclectica Choir performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake

The Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake on Sunday, April 2. The choir joined four other groups to participate in the fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Society which raises money in Williams Lake for cancer detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake on Sunday, April 2. The choir joined four other groups to participate in the fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Society which raises money in Williams Lake for cancer detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake on Sunday, April 2. The choir joined four other groups to participate in the fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Society which raises money in Williams Lake for cancer detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake on Sunday, April 2. The choir joined four other groups to participate in the fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Society which raises money in Williams Lake for cancer detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Under three different people directing them the choir sang Song of the River, Big Yellow Taxi, an original song Mosquitoes composed by the choir’s pianist Donna Forward and translated from French to English and adapted for the choir by choir member John Hooper.

The choir then sang Berlin and closed off with Here Comes the Sun by George Harrison of the Beatles. At the beginning of the concert it was attempting to snow but as the choir’s voices rose to the ceiling of the Cariboo Bethel Church in Williams Lake, the sun was attempting to break through the clouds and if not sunny, at least the snow had stopped.

Hough Memorial Society director Mary Telfer announced at the end of the concert the event raised $2,958 and as people were leaving some of them were adding more to the donation jar.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the community and the musicians said they were very happy to be singing together and in public again.

