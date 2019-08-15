Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest headlines 2019 South Cariboo Summer Festival

Gisela Janzen was the winner of the first annual pie-eating contest at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre

The third annual South Cariboo Summer Festival saw a mix of sun and rain over the course of its two-day run at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre this past weekend. Despite the changing weather, many children and families still came out for the events, but vendors noted that the turnout was a bit underwhelming, in comparison to previous years.

A highlight of this year’s Summer Festival was definitely the first-ever Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest, which drew a large crowd of observers and included a great line-up of local business owners and community “celebrities” from the area.

Local ReMax realtor Gisela Janzen was the winner of the first annual contest, which is sure to make a roaring return next year. 100 Mile House’s own Mayor, Mitch Campsall, was declared the contest’s “Messiest Eater”, and Nicole Weir, who owns the Village Hair Studio, was recognized for her superb participation in the event, which saw table-fulls of local celebrities literally dip their faces into heaping plates of pie.

“I’m very surprised,” said Janzen of her win, noting that she will likely let others take a turn in the contest next time around.

Bev Fry, who was in her lawnmower racing costume as “Captain Cariboo”, was on-site to MC the Pie-Eating Contest and was present alongside Louise Mayes to offer Janzen her winning title and trophy. Mayes helped organize the contest and was impressed with its execution on Sunday, August 11.

Gisela Janzen (centre) was the winner of the 1st annual Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest that took place on Sunday, August 11 at the South Cariboo Summer Festival. Raven Nyman photo.