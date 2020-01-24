The Canadian Mining Association Northern Branch is hosting a banquet with speakers from the mining industry on Friday, Jan. 31 and a curling bonspiel on Feb. 1 in Williams Lake. (File image)

Mining association banquet, bonspiel to support Heavy Metal Rocks program

Representatives from Gibralatar, Barkerville Gold and New Afton will give updates at banquet

A banquet and curling bonspiel hosted by the Canadian Institute of Mining are scheduled for Williams Lake on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020.

Klaus Ofner, executive committee chair of the CIM North Central BC Branch, encourages anyone interested in mining to consider attending either or both of the events.

Representatives from Gibraltar Mines Ltd., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and New Afton Mine will speak about operations during the banquet, which will take place at Signal Point from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost of a ticket is $50.

Registration for the bonspiel at the Williams Lake Curling Club will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the games beginning at 11 a.m.

The cost of the bonspiel is $60, which includes lunch, dinner, fundraiser draws for the School District 27 Heavy Metal Rocks Training Program and a $10,000-on-the-button draw.

Guest tickets for dinner-only at the bonspiel are $25 each.

Players will need provide their own equipment to compete in the bonspiel.

Tickets can be purchased online

While in Williams Lake Ofner will also present a cheque in the amount of $2,500 to SD 27 for the Heavy Metal Rocks Program which provides opportunities for students from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House to gain trades experience.

