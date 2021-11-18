Free dentures up for grabs with Smiles for Christmas Contest in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Last year, Lake City Denture Clinic staff registered denturist Roy Jaroudi (from left), Maria Teppema (second from right) and Stacie Beck presented the first denture winner Faith Buchanan (second from left) with her prize in 2020. (Photo submitted)

Lake City Denture Clinic owner and registered denturist Roy Jaroudi (R.D.) is giving back two-fold to two Cariboo communities this holiday season with the second annual Smiles for Christmas Contest.

With the contest, one lucky winner from Williams Lake and one from 100 Mile House will each receive a set of dentures for free.

“People can nominate themselves or someone they know who’s had a rough year, or is in a bit of a bind,” Jaroudi said. “Or, someone who is always giving and it’s time for them to receive something back.”

At the end of November, Lake City Denture Clinic will conduct a random draw to select the winner. The winner will be notified at that time, and treatment will begin in the new year.

Eligibility for the contest could be one of the following: for the applicant to be missing at least one or all of their teeth, have suffered a recent job loss, current financial struggles, low income, limited health care coverage, someone who is always giving and deserves to receive this holiday season or could use an uplifting experience, for example.

Jaroudi took over the Williams Lake practice in 2018 after moving to the Cariboo from his hometown of Surrey. In September of 2020, Jaroudi opened a satellite office in 100 Mile House for patients in the South Cariboo on Fridays. He said he wanted to offer the contest as a way to say thank you for everyone welcoming him into the community, and for being so supportive.

“I just thought this would be a nice way to give back a little,” Jaroudi said. “Since I moved up here people have been just great. Everybody’s been so awesome and nice spreading the word about me, so I wanted to give something for people in need.”

The contest will be running throughout the month of November. Jaroudi said it will be advertised on the Lake City Denture Clinic Facebook page, its Instagram page, and in the newspapers.

Residents can apply by dropping off their ballot — available to cut out from inside the Williams Lake Tribune or 100 Mile House Free Press — in person at the Lake City Denture Clinic office, by mail or by email to lakecitydentureclinic@gmail.com (requires nominee’s name and phone number, and nominator’s name and phone number, along with two to three sentences about why you feel you or your nominee deserves the prize).

Lake City Denture Clinic is located at 113B Yorston St. in Williams Lake. In 100 Mile House, ballots can be dropped off at Cariboo Mall Family Dental across from the Pharmasave. For more call 250-398-9800.

Longtime home care worker Faith Buchanan had the same dentures for more than 50 years when she learned she was the first-ever winner of the contest last year. She was overjoyed by the news, and the generosity of the Lake City Denture Clinic.

Jaroudi said he was also thrilled to be able to give back.

