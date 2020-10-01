Canim Lake Band member Carl Archie is a semi-finalist in the Pow Wow Pitch, Canada’s premier pitch competition for Indigenous business owners and emerging entrepreneurs. (Submitted photo).

Canim Lake member selected for Pow Wow Pitch

Archie is founder and CEO of Sklow’ Analytics, financial analytics tool for First Nations in Canada.

Canim Lake Band member Carl Archie has been selected as a semi-finalist in the 2020 Pow Wow Pitch.

Archie, a government transition advisor with the Canim Lake Band, is one of 125 semi-finalists chosen for the event, cited as Canada’s premier pitch competition for Indigenous business owners and emerging entrepreneurs.

Archie is the founder and CEO of Sklow’ Analytics, a financial analytics tool for First Nations in Canada. Sklow’ means “money” in the Secwepemc language.

As a semi-finalist, he was given access to mentors and support and has a chance to pitch for non-repayable seed funding of up to $10,000 to get his business off the ground.

Archie made his Pow Wow pitch Tuesday afternoon.

If he wins, Archie said, he will use the funding to work with software developers to create a detailed software development roadmap for the company.

He said Sklow’ Analytics will provide First Nations leaders with financial analysis to assist with making better-informed decisions for their communities and provide a more accurate picture of the estimated $200-billion global Indigenous economy.

“I started it in the spring during COVID because I had some time on my hands. I’ve spoken to people across the country, the service is definitely needed,” he said, adding the funding would “enable me to scale it up and hopefully do it on a more global scale.”

Sunshine Tenasco, founder and CEO of the Pow Wow Pitch, said in a media release that “Archie truly embodies the spirit, resilience and creativity of Indigenous entrepreneurship.”

The 25 Pow Wow winners are expected to be announced later this week.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Canim Lake member selected for Pow Wow Pitch

Archie is founder and CEO of Sklow’ Analytics, financial analytics tool for First Nations in Canada.

Public invited to help cram police cruiser with food donations

The Cram the Cruiser event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library set to resume programs virtually in October

The 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

100 Mile House RCMP seeking the public’s assistance to identify a dangerous driver

The male suspect was last seen fleeing north on Highway 97 in a white Acura 2

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Most Read