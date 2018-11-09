An aerial tour of the Churn Creek Protected Area offers a glimpse into the fragile and unique ecosystem found right here in our own backyard. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Think you’ve seen everything the Cariboo has to offer?

The Churn Creek Protected Area is home to a rare and fragile ecosystem of rolling grasslands, river rock, canyons and hoodoos.

The area has low, middle and high elevation bunchgrass grasslands and is only one of five large protected areas across B.C. that has been established primarily for the conservation of grassland ecosystems.

Activities available in the park include cycling, hiking, horseback riding, hunting and snowshoeing.

There are hunting and road restrictions in the protected area.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic north of the 108

A truck is blocking some lanes

Old Stars skate again in 100 Mile House and Lac la Hache

The Annual Old Stars Hockey Tournament will run from Nov. 9-11.

100 Mile House Lions Club annual auction was a ‘fabulous’ affair

“People were so incredibly fun and supportive”

Trunk n’ Treat a roaring success

“It is getting bigger and bigger”

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Cariboo daycare chosen as one of B.C.’s $10-a-day pilot sites

Quesnel provider will offer seven low-cost daycare spaces as part of government prototype project

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Most Read