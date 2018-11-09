VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

An aerial tour of the Churn Creek Protected Area offers a glimpse into the fragile and unique ecosystem found right here in our own backyard. Angie Mindus photo

Think you’ve seen everything the Cariboo has to offer?

The Churn Creek Protected Area is home to a rare and fragile ecosystem of rolling grasslands, river rock, canyons and hoodoos.

The area has low, middle and high elevation bunchgrass grasslands and is only one of five large protected areas across B.C. that has been established primarily for the conservation of grassland ecosystems.

Activities available in the park include cycling, hiking, horseback riding, hunting and snowshoeing.

There are hunting and road restrictions in the protected area.

