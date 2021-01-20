VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Lorne Doerkson updates Williams Lake city council at committee of the whole meeting
Members remain in lockdown as number of positive cases rises slightly to 59
Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care
Robert Dale Stanton was last heard from on Jan. 9 and had been reported as mssing
Youth built a snow cave after getting separated from his friends, family
On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity
Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”
Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.
About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington
Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019
Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress
No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths
The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally