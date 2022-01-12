Mari O'Meara

Life and Style with Mari O’Meara

Designer at Mari Kushino Design seizes the moment

  • Jan. 12, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photographs by Lia Crowe

I meet Mari at an incredible Ten Mile Point home that she designed, and as we walk around the exterior, she is pleased to see the home now a little more lived in, and the gardens more mature and full.

“The part that gives me a huge boost is walking through the finished home with our clients,” Mari says, when I ask what aspect of her work fires her up the most. “The look on their face is priceless!”

Straightforward and to the point, Mari says that the quality she possesses which has led to her success is “to move on.”

And asked what’s the best life lesson she’s learned, she says, “Life is too short so seize the moment.”

When it comes to style, Mari laughs and says that her personal style is “boring.”

She adds, “I yearn to be elegantly simple, but with a young family and crazy schedule, it would be tastefully casual.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Stretchy dress pants, sneakers and a simple cotton shirt.

All-time favourite piece: Sloan pants by Banana Republic—so versatile!

Favourite pair of shoes: Nike Frees, but apparently you can’t get them anymore.

Favourite day-bag: MEC fanny pack. I pack light. It’s easy to stuff into my work bag.

Favourite work tool: MUJI gel ink pens. I am obsessed.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: White Garmin golf watch. I don’t use it for golfing, I just like how big the time shows up.

Fashion obsession: Sneakers with EVERYTHING.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Sunglasses because most don’t fit my nose.

Moisturizer: Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum.

Scent: Herbae par L’Occitane en Provence.

Must-have hair product: Straightener.

Beauty secret: Tallow.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Frank Lloyd Wright.

Favourite artists: My kids.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Victoria Beckham.

Favourite musician: The Weeknd.

Coffee table book/photography book: Poetry of Place: The New Architecture and Interiors of McAlpine by Bobby McAlpine and Susan Sully.

Last great read: I recently read the kids the original Winnie-the-Pooh book and just love it!

Book currently reading: Radical Compassion by Tara Brach and Dog Training Revolution by Zak George.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Neither. Daura Damm beer is all I drink. Every day.

Favourite flower: Peonies.

Favourite place in the whole world: Hawaii.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Mountain biking.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

