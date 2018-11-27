Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Kimberly Robart

Story and photography by Lia Crowe

I meet Kimberly on a crisp, autumn day at her colourful heritage home in downtown Kelowna.

It’s an artfully designed house with a touch of vintage and an eclectic, personal charm. In addition to marvelling at the unique beauty of her home, I quickly get an even better understanding of who Kimberly is when I discover she drives a red convertible VW Bug (affectionately named Elloise) and that she celebrated turning 40 with a debutante dodgeball birthday party and a dream trip to Paris.

Originally from Regina, Saskatchewan, Kimberly moved to Montreal as a young woman, became a makeup artist and then moved to Vancouver to work in the TV and film industry. From there, she moved into the hair business, eventually landing in Kelowna, where she has now lived for close to 20 years.

Kimberly created Moi Studio with a unique approach, using a boutique concept, European sensibility and a focus on the experience.

“I serve wine and pastries. I’ve had clients that have been with me from the beginning, people who have appreciated the kindness and caring that they get. It’s really cool,” she says.

Asked what fires her up the most about her work, she says, “There are really two things that get me jazzed up: I love the connections and relationships I’ve built [as well as] the artistry of the industry. These days it’s really carte blanche in terms of what you can do with hair and I love taking those editorial ideas and bringing them to a streetwear level.”

What is Kim passionate about outside of her work?

“There’s fun and then there’s art,” she says — and above Moi Studio is Kimberly’s art studio where she works in acrylics and mixed media. “When I have time to do it, I’m very passionate about my art; I can get lost in it. My next goal would be to do a show one day.”

And the fun?

“Exercise for me is my mental health and then I love good food and good wine and being around good friends.”

She adds: “I was the girl who came to Kelowna and thought, ‘what have I done?’ But now Kelowna has my heart. There’s just something about this place — the outdoors, the hiking and the community. I’ve created the best, most solid relationships of my life here.”

STYLE INSPIRATIONS

Style Icon: Cate Blanchett.

Favourite Artist: Edgar Degas/ local artist Constance Bachmann.

Piece of art: La Petite Danseuse de Quatorze Ans by Edgar Degas.

Favourite Fashion Designer: Alexander McQueen.

Favourite Musician: “I can’t just pick one.”

Era of Time that inspires your style: “The 20s and 40s: there were trailblazers unapologetic of their style.”

FASHION & BEAUTY

Uniform: “As a hairdresser you can’t go wrong with black.”

All-time favourite piece: My kimono jacket by Ralph Lauren.

Currently Coveting: Charcoal leather jacket from Mauritius.

Favourite pair of shoes: “I have so many, I can’t just pick one pair.”

Favourite Day bag: Matt and Nat mustard satchel (fits everything).

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Hammered gold hoops.

Fashion Obsession: Sunglasses.

Accessory you spend the most money on: “Shoes!!”

Necessary indulgence: Any NARS lip colours. Moisturizer: Dermaviduals.

Scent: “Euphoria by Calvin Klein, but Coco by Chanel is my number 1.”

Must-have hair product: Crystal.Angel hair gloss by Kevin Murphy.

Beauty secret: Eye cream, Dr. Brandt No More Baggage.

LIFE

Favourite local restaurant: Waterfront Winebar.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Burnt Vodka Martini and Quails Gate Old Vines Foch.

Album on current rotation: Beautiful Trauma by P!nk.

Favourite Flower: Gladiolus.

Favourite city to visit: Paris.

Favourite Hotel: Hazelton in Toronto.

Favourite App: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Definitely home.

READING MATERIAL

What do you read Online for style: Vogue Paris.

Fave Print magazine: Instyle and Elle Canada.

Fave style Blog: “I follow Karla Welch: she is amazing and an incredibly talented stylist.”

Coffee table Book: Strong is the New Pretty by Kate T. Parker.

Last great read: The Rainbow Comes and Goes by Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt.

Book currently reading: The Home for Unwanted Girls by Joanna Goodman.

Favourite book of all time: “There are so many, but one I read again and again is She’s Come Undone by Wally Lamb.”