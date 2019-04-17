Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Jessica O’Brien Cameron

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Jessica invited me into her beautiful, bright and airy Saanich Peninsula home to chat about her unique style and how it plays into her life as a woman balancing career and a young family.

Jessica says fashion and style have always provided her with a creative outlet — from putting together outfits as a young girl to having a style blog as a young woman. Now Jessica is thankful to have a career where she can dress up.

“I’m lucky that I work somewhere where I get to dress nicely — so it is still kind of my creative outlet.”

I ask Jessica, now 34, what is the best life lesson she has learned since age 30.

“It would be the art of listening — and that will always be a work in progress. I really like the people part of my job, hearing people’s stories, sitting down with clients, getting to know them and hearing what their goals are. Listening and patience are a huge part of my success in business and in all my relationships.”

As she is the mother of two young children, I wonder how her style has changed in this phase of her life.

“I’m now definitely an accessories person; maybe I’ve graduated to that by having small children. I think that when you don’t have a lot of time to get ready in the morning, if you put on a cool pair of glasses, a nice coat and a good pair of shoes, you will look put together.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: “For weekdays it’s black dress pants, a white blouse and a classic blazer. On weekends it’s jeans and a sweater.” Jeans I LOVE: 10” High Rise Button Front Jeans by Madewell.

All-time favourite piece: Wool coat by Mackage.

Currently coveting: Cream sculpted “Crombie” coat by Amanda Wakeley.

Favourite pair of shoes: “It’s a classic nude block heel pump, the “Yaro” ankle strap sandal by Sam Edelman.”

Favourite day-bag: “Fawn Design Pink Diaper bag, ‘the original.’ I especially like it because it’s great for travel.”

Favourite work tool: “My men’s Metropolitan Slim Brief. I use it every day!”

Favourite jewelry piece or designer: “Literally ANYTHING Sarah O. Jewelry.”

Fashion obsession: “Glasses. I have finally embraced the fact that I need glasses.”

Moisturizer: “Glow Jar. She is local with all-natural products.”

Scent: “Vanilla anything.”

Must have hair product: “Living Proof Dry shampoo! I don’t know how I lived before dry shampoo came into my life.”

Beauty secret: “IT cosmetics CC cream! But now it’s no longer a secret…it better not sell out at Sephora!”

Style / Inspiration / Life

Style icon: “Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. I love the Royals’ fashion.”

Favourite artist: Rembrandt.

Favourite musician: Frank Sinatra.

Era of time that inspires your style: “I truly can’t pinpoint a time. History definitely inspires my style.”

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: “Downton Abbey, Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men… the list goes on!”

Favourite local restaurant: The Farmer’s Daughter in Sidney.

Favourite cocktail/wine: “I love a good Cab Sav.”

Album on current rotation: “Moana soundtrack … my kids have taken control! But I love Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, the Tragically Hip & U2. Music is a big part of my childhood memories.”

Favourite Flower: Light pink ranunculus.

Favourite city to visit: London or Paris.

Favourite hotel: “I love anything with some history. Our local Empress is pretty incredible.”

Favourite app: “My podcast app. I listen to a lot of audio books in the car: history and true crime podcasts!”

Reading material

What do you read online for style: “My sister’s Instagram gives me so much joy. Her feed is so beautiful and inspiring @house_of_douglas.”

Fave print magazine: “Boulevard…obviously!”

Fave style blog: “Cella Jane Blog. I love her muted, classic style. Comfort with class!”

Book currently reading: “I am always reading professionally but when I find the time, I love crime novels. Currently reading The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. I know I am behind the times…”

Favourite book of all time: “The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason. It was the first novel I read. (My father used bribery, of course.) I learned some great financial lessons early on.”