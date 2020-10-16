Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

  • Oct. 16, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • Life
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)

A Q&A with Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser

Quick Facts:

• Born and raised in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, until the age of 36.

• Has worked at Hotel Eldorado for four years.

• His previous experience includes Sun Peaks Resort and UBCO.

Why Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado?

It’s the place to be in Kelowna. It’s Kelowna’s home for locals and tourists.

Why did you decide to become a chef?

When I was little, I loved hotels and restaurants. I was always running into the kitchen of the hotels to see what they were making.

What is the specialty at Lakeside Dining?

I love to give a classic touch while using local ingredients. I aim to create a classic food experience with a local twist.

How does the restaurant’s cuisine fit with the decor or ambience?

Hotel Eldorado is a classic boutique hotel with vast history. I aim to match this with my classical approach to cooking.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Beef.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Bread and cheese.

What would your last meal be?

Lobster and beef.

What is the best recent food trend?

Classic, seasonal-inspired local cuisine is still the trend — and it’s one I like to deliver on.

What is a good simple piece of advice for pairing wine and food?

Never overpower the food or the wine. They need to complement each other. But it also comes down to personal preference of the guest as well.

What is your favourite cuisine to cook?

Italian cuisine.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat?

French cuisine.

When are you happiest at work?

When my team receives excellent feedback from our guests on the food, and my employees are happy.

When are you happiest outside of work?

When I play golf with my friends: it is like yoga to me.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boulevard: Newlook life

Just Posted

Rowan and Archer Hermiston, of 108 Mile Ranch, make lanterns and pumpkin in ahead of this year’s Halloween celebrations. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Trick-or-treating to go ahead in 100 Mile this Halloween

Halloween celebrations will go ahead in parts of the South Cariboo this year

The 100 Mile RCMP is seeking help in identifying this woman involved in using counterfeit US currency. (Photo submitted)
New case of counterfeit money use at 100 Mile Freschco

The Tim Hortons incident has been resolved and the owner repaid in full

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in South Cariboo

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Scott Andrews, BC NDP
BC VOTES 2020: Q&A with five Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates

We asked each candidate to answer five questions

Willy Giesbrecht, front, and Ron Boehm, are members of the Cariboo Country Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Cariboo Country Ramblers keep the music flowing

“It’s a fun thing and it keeps our fingers nimble and our brains active.”

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Most Read