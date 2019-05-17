Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about white sneakers that you can wear all spring and summer long.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet explains how white sneakers can be paired with dresses, shorts, jeans or any outfit in your wardrobe.

Kim XO will show you a selection of white sneakers and based your style you can find the best pair for you.

There are 10 different pairs of white sneakers to check out in this episode and Applet will tell you how to style an outfit with each of the shoes based on your personality.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Just Posted

West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

100 Mile House RCMP create bonds with the community

‘Getting out and being involved allows for some stress relief from the rigours of the job’

100 Mile House Council votes to break “grass” ceiling

Dispensaries must be 50 metres apart from one another and 100 metres away from any school grounds

WASP offers sprinkler systems to help protect homes from wildfires

‘What we’re trying to do is make people aware that there are products out there’

CIBC barbecue raises $441.35 for B.C. Children’s Hospital and local Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fundraiser “well worth supporting”

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

BCCDC releases new fact sheets on wildfire smoke preparedness

There’s currently little research on the longer-lasting health effects of wildfire smoke

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Red cedars dying in northwestern B.C. from drought

There was a 75 per cent decline in precipitation for the months of February and April

Most Read