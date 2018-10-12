Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about Kim’s favourite things that she loves right now.

From perfume to fun 90’s inspired glasses, to new jeans for this season, Kim will let you in on what she considers to be the hottest items this fall.

The best part about most of her ‘favourite things’ is the price, many of the items are affordable and easy to obtain for even the most style challenged.

Check out what’s making Kim’s hit list this week by watching the video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim Xo every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In the Lap of Luxury at two Relais & Chateaux Hotels
Next story
Hee-Haw Horseradish Founders Spice Things Up

Just Posted

VIDEO: 100 Mile House and Canim Lake Band march to Take Back the Night

‘It’s 2018. We shouldn’t have to worry about taking back any night…’

Students in the South Cariboo look at in-demand careers with Work BC

The Find Your Fit Tour is an interactive career day that travels to schools across the province

Athlete in Focus: Cameron Ardiel

“I just love playing the game.”

Temporary brownish water in 100 Mile House

‘It’s not going to kill you, it’s manganese, but it’s not exactly the most pleasant stuff to look at’

General local election candidates in the 100 Mile House area

A list of local District of 100 Mile House, CRD, TNRD and School District 27 candidates

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

JUNO president returns to B.C. hometown to collect award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

FortisBC says work to restore gas service will continue into weekend

The utility company, which distributes gas to about one million B.C. locations, said that until the damaged 36-inch gas line in Prince George is repaired, gas supply will continue to be constrained

Logging beetle-killed wood bad for small, at risk fisher: B.C. forest board

FPB chair Kevin Kriese said a special investigation was launched after two trappers filed a complaint

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Ticket demand for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria has “exceeded expectations.”

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

Most Read