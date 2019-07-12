Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summer is finally here and this Fashion Friday is all about the five fashion essentials you need this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet lists these must-have items that you need in your wardrobe this summer.

Starting off with a silk blouse that is quintessential to a wardrobe for any time of year not just during the summer.

Kim says silk actually has a moisture wicking property that is anti-bacterial, keeping you cool during the hot humid months and warm in the winter.

The blouse Kim highlights have concealed buttons, which dresses up the shirt a little bit more, and is available for under $100.

Watch the video to find out what other essentials are a must have this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founding family of the Peninsula

Just Posted

South Cariboo organizations stress the importance of mental health

“We are encouraging a mind-shift and looking at the supports people can access and getting to a place where it’s okay to ask for help or offer it.”

Lone Butte Rocks makes its return of family fun

The event is on July 13 from 10 to 3

Hot July Nights ready to rev into 100 Mile House

Annual Poker run set to showcase the South Cariboo

Staying hopeful and willing to help: car dealership owners respond to local lay-offs

‘There’s gonna be some panicking that’s gonna go on… and we have to be the calm’

100 Mile resident reminisces on being evacuated during 2017 wildfires

‘We pulled it together and we are still here now’

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Most Read