Fashion for fall and for art

Three arts professionals show off autumn styles

  • Oct. 4, 2019 8:23 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling Makeup by Jen Clark

Three incredible women who have made art their professional path share why they love their work in gorgeous fall fashion that reflects their individual style.

Heather Wheeler

Owner, The Avenue Gallery

Cinch narrow pants by Sympli ($119), Go-to tank ($89) by Sympli, and Dakota jacket by

Et Lois ($278), all from Auréa Gems & Essential Luxuries.

“Operating a successful art gallery is more than a passion for beautiful things, it’s a highly creative endeavour in itself. From our initial contact with artists, to the curating of the collections, and finally, to the fulfillment of being a part of the connection between artwork and patron — which brings a sense of completion to the act of each creation — this is what I love.”

Amy Boyle

Executive Assistant, West End Gallery

Strawbry swirl printed shirt ($239) and Strawbry swirl bodycon dress ($359) by Ted Baker, and Pennie sandal ($230) by Shoe the Bear, all from Bernstein & Gold.

“Art is so personal — it can reflect a mood, a memory or an aesthetic.

I love that it can be like a puzzle. It’s so satisfying to connect the right person to the right painting as it can have such a huge impact in day-to-day life.

You live with it and an original piece of artwork can completely change

the feeling of a space.”

Anahita Ranjbar

Gallerist, Winchester Galleries

Silk blouse ($589) and sequined skirt ($475) by Luisa Cerano, both from Bagheera Boutique.

“I love the dynamic environment of the art gallery, from historical artworks to meeting new artists. Curating new exhibitions is always a challenge and requires the whole team to work together. Being involved as a part of the Winchester Galleries’ team is one of the best experiences in my professional life. Working with artists and art collectors builds my knowledge every day, and it helps me to represent the gallery and artists better. Lastly, being engaged in the world of art is what truly makes me feel alive and happy in life.”

Production by Don Denton

Photographed on location in the Gary Oak Meadow at Government House

