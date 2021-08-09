Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  Aug. 9, 2021
Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

