Cooking with fresh, seasonal, local food

– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
A Q&A with Executive Chef Ken Nakano, Inn at Laurel Point
– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Discovery made after early morning chimney fire
Construction of four 500-sq.ft ‘tiny homes’ and one three-bedroom house began in August 2020.
24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital
Pink Shirt Day PSO is about making sure victims of bullying are not alone.
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge
B.C. education minister announced expansion of mask-wearing rules in middle, high school but not elementary students
The country joins more than a dozen others in giving the shot the green light
More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health
Teachers still adjusting to mask and cleaning rules, pressures from outside and within
A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal
The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding
The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding
Annual recruitment drive runs until the end of February.
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations
Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience
24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital