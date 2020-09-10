All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
‘It’s great to get the discussion started early,’: CRD vice-chair John Massier
Maya Geerts is recognized as one of the country’s top students.
Nicolson is being recognized with a BC Rural Health Awards Lifetime Achievement.
South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department members complete Emergency Vehicle operation training.
Trevor Embree didn’t include streetlights in the design.
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon
Nicolson is being recognized with a BC Rural Health Awards Lifetime Achievement.
Maya Geerts is recognized as one of the country’s top students.
Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122
Experts agree fires are more extreme due to drought, warming temperatures they attribute to climate change
Trevor Embree didn’t include streetlights in the design.
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted