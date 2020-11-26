World does not revolve around us and our ‘rights’

To the Editor,

100 Mile House has always been a tight community. We know and care and support each other. We will rush to help our neighbours if they are in trouble.

So please tell me that most people in the anti-mask demonstration on Saturday were not local. I refuse to believe that anyone I know would willingly play Russian roulette with their neighbours’ health. Perhaps the older we get, the more we realize the world does not just revolve around us and our “rights.”

As a member of the human race, we have a responsibility to all our fellow men (and women!). So please just think for one moment and wear your mask.

Cecile Pratt

Horse Lake