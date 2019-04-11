What does democracy mean to you?

A letter to the Editor

To the editor,

The word “democracy” means different things to different people.

For some, democracy is a parliament of petty politicians, for others, a tarnished dream hollowed out by dishonesty. For most, however, it’s the best form of government devised so far and for a courageous few, an ideal worth dying for.

When it comes to elections, we are fortunate to have the freedom to scrutinize the contestants, analyze their platforms, support our preferences, and criticize the rivals—or to simply sit on the sidelines and refuse to participate. After the votes are counted, we will still be travelling down life’s bumpy highway together and should be willing to extend a helping hand to others, even our political adversaries.

If problems were always simple, solutions would be too and, more often than not, non-confrontational. If copious amounts of disrespect, derision and divisiveness are injected into Canadian debates, our democracy will stop evolving and start sliding backwards.

There will always be a manipulative minority more than willing to use lies, intimidation and corruption in their self-serving hunger for power and profit.

Wendell Phillips (1811-1884) wrote, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty; power is ever stealing from the many to the few.”

His observation is still relevant today.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon

Previous story
The importance of getting checked

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

Annual autism gathering looking for community support

‘It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.’

Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as… Continue reading

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read