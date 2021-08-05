Letters to the editor

Use COVID funds for business

To the Editor,

I fail to see what COVID relief and Truth and Reconciliation have in common.

With the many millions of tax dollars already being poured into the First Nations for truth and reconciliation, I would think that the CRD should allocate these funds for what the name suggests.

That would be to help all the people and businesses that have and are still suffering from the COVID lockdowns including First Nations businesses.

To allocate these funds in any other way would be in my opinion a totally inappropriate misuse of these funds and should not be allowed.

George Tyler

70 Mile House



