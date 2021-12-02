Time to tear down Red Coach Inn

To the Editor,

I grew up in my teens in 100 Mile House in the ’70s and ’80s.

The Red Coach Inn was “the jewel” of the town for fine dining, coffee shop, and the beautiful “library” lounge. Look at it today. It has gone slowly to seed and is now an eyesore that greets visitors saying: “Welcome to faded glory 100 Mile House.”

It is now abandoned, although I have heard first-hand stories of naked women visible through windows in the rooms facing the Lodge.

Lord Martin Cecil was basically one of the founders of this fantastic community. I look at it every day and feel that he would be in tears if he saw what has become of his legacy.

It is time to tear it down! An empty field with cattle would be much better. Time to shame the slumlord that owns it to sell it or tear it down.

I am always amazed at how many hotels there are in 100 Mile. All of them seem to be interested in attracting guests with good maintenance and appearance, and reflect well on our community.

If I had $10 million, I would rebuild it in log as a shining example of the Cariboo history.

Not there yet!

But I’ll buy another ticket and hope!

Brian Silk

108 Mile Ranch