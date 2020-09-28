Jaylene Janzen checks her horse’s pulse during a rest break at the Titanium Gold Endurance race last weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press) Jaylene Janzen checks her horse’s pulse during a rest break at the Titanium Gold Endurance race. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Thanks for the brake, ATV riders

To the Editor,

Kudos to the ATV/dirt bike/bicycling community of 100 Mile!

We recently held an equestrian event at the 108 Community Trails/Spruce Hills trails. Riders from across BC and Alberta attended to take part in this endurance event.

The organizers received many comments from participants about the courtesy shown to them by others sharing the trails.

In particular, we received feedback from several people who said that the ATV riders, dirt bike riders and bicyclists they encountered on the trails were the most courteous they had ever met.

Universally, they pulled over, shut off their motorized vehicles or got off their bicycles and waited for the horses and riders to pass.

We are fortunate to live in a community where people are so considerate and where all users can share the trails while enjoying our beautiful surroundings together.

Management Team

Titanium Gold Rush

Endurance Ride

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More room needed to honour veterans

Just Posted

Farmers’ market harvests successful season

Community steps up, supports vendors

School demolition brings up memories

Darlene ‘Dar’ Hastings couldn’t wait to attend the new 100 Mile High when it opened in 1960.

Volunteering ‘best way to expand your bubble’

Val Severin serves the community as a way to give back

Old Timers Hockey league seeks players

The Old Timers Hockey Association is looking for players and increased community… Continue reading

Work begins on Clinton seniors’ living facility

Work has recently begun on a 20-bed seniors’ living facility in Clinton.

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read