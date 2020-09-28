Thanks for the brake, ATV riders

To the Editor,

Kudos to the ATV/dirt bike/bicycling community of 100 Mile!

We recently held an equestrian event at the 108 Community Trails/Spruce Hills trails. Riders from across BC and Alberta attended to take part in this endurance event.

The organizers received many comments from participants about the courtesy shown to them by others sharing the trails.

In particular, we received feedback from several people who said that the ATV riders, dirt bike riders and bicyclists they encountered on the trails were the most courteous they had ever met.

Universally, they pulled over, shut off their motorized vehicles or got off their bicycles and waited for the horses and riders to pass.

We are fortunate to live in a community where people are so considerate and where all users can share the trails while enjoying our beautiful surroundings together.

Management Team

Titanium Gold Rush

Endurance Ride

