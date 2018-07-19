LETTER: Thank you Helen Henderson for your well thought out response

A letter to the editor by Dan Westwood

To the editor:

First of all, I would like to once again congratulate Lauren McLean, Anikka Nielson and all the students of Class 2018. All the best in the future!

I challenge all whom responded to my June 14 letter with such negativity. Please reread it open-mindedly. You will not find any racist comments. In addition, you will not see anything diminishing the struggles of First Nations people. Chief Helen Henderson’s story of the crane was fitting and very nice. That is not the “section” of her speech I was referring to.

Angrily hurling words such as bigot, racist, ignoramus and small minded is predictable but not acceptable!

This is an attempt at bullying to the tenth degree! A tactic, all too often used, to silence those with a different opinion of even the truth.

Attacking myself, the editor of the Free Press and to suggest censorship, I find deeply disturbing. Having a voice is a basic right we all have and must keep. The very thing First Nations people have struggled to achieve.

To those that had thunderous thoughts, hurled those words and stooped to that level, I suggest a long hard look in the mirror.

Because I was labelled a racist, I will provide the attackers a little insight. I’ve been involved in a loving relationship with a First Nations person. I am related to and have lifelong friends who are of First Nation descent. None of whom would think to welcome me in my own home. Tables turned, if I did that to them or anyone else, it would be considered an insult. Whether here for six, sixty or six thousand years, it is a fact, the land (home) belongs to us all. Best case scenario, don’t you think?

I am happy to have learned about the achievements made by Helen Henderson’s family, as well as her own. We have all, to some degree, endured hardships. Overcoming these, I feel, makes us stronger. There is great comfort in knowing Chief Helen Henderson realizes we must all stay true to ourselves.

Chief Henderson mentions living on reserves owned by the federal government. I wish her success in the negotiations, as she said, to break free.

I am wondering, if any, what might be the benefits to living on “the Rez.” Aside from the very important aspect of being close to loved ones.

In closing, I would like to send well wishes to all the Canim Lake band. Thank you Helen Henderson for your well thought out response.

Dan Westwood

Bradley Creek

