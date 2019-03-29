Letter: If only we could learn to accept and respect everyone for who and what they are

Letter to the Editor

To the editor,

I feel very, very fortunate to have been born in British Columbia and to have lived here for my entire 67 years of life. Sometimes I wonder what my life would be like if I was an immigrant, especially within the last 10 years. Would I feel accepted and safe in my community? Or would I feel rejected and be afraid?

Certainly, after the recent horrific mass murder in New Zealand, I would feel afraid. Although I wish no harm to anyone, I work hard to raise my family to the best of my abilities, I practise my beliefs with no effect on anyone else, and I try to be a good citizen, I would feel afraid.

A movement started in the 1960s that spread a message of love and peace. The Biblical words “Love Thy Neighbour” come to mind. But the message being sent was non-sectarian and was intended for every world citizen, regardless of their ethnicity or beliefs. The message was simple but very powerful. By loving people, we would accept them, and, inevitably, world peace would be a reality.

Many people of the day hindered their ability to accept the message because they were obsessed by the physical appearance of the messengers. Why do many of us judge people based on their appearance and/or their beliefs? Why do we put ourselves on a pedestal and put those who look different than us or have different beliefs than ours on a lower level? Why do we think we are better than them?

I do not practise any branded religion. I believe that there is no Higher Being that will come down to Earth and save us all. I believe that it is up to each of us to save ourselves. If we could learn to accept and respect everyone for who and what they are, and extend our love to many, many more people, the world would be a much better place to live in, and we would be on our way to saving ourselves.

Russ Watson

Quesnel

Previous story
Head of steam over ALR

Just Posted

Big Brother Big Sister South Cariboo annual Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser is back

All proceeds raised go towards South Cariboo District youth programs

Former 100 Mile Minor Hockey player wins ACHA National Championship

Reece Forman played four seasons with the Minot State Beavers

It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

Renovations will begin this Spring

New land added to Bridge Lake Provincial Park

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is proposing to add… Continue reading

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Most Read