Halle Guimond and Nicole Pennock, two locals working for the district of 100 Mile House, weed a flower bed after finishing their regular duties on Friday, Aug. 15. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kudos to workers keeping 100 Mile beautiful

To the Editor,

I would like to thank the people working at the village office for the wonderful job they have done keeping our town one of the most beautiful small towns in the Cariboo.

We don’t often see the workers, however, I have seen them early in the morning watering, pruning, mowing and generally taking excellent care of the beautiful hanging baskets, the flower beds, the grass and all the general duties that cine with the job.

So once again, a hardy thank you to this group. You are truly appreciated.

Dar Hastings and Al Smith

100 Mile House

