Doesn’t make sense to build ferries in B.C.

The last three B.C. ferries built overseas cost $200 million.

To the editor:

Our minority government B.C. Premier John Horgan is once again sleeping at the wheel.

He would like to see that future new ferries be built in B.C.

Washington state has a government law that all new ferries must be built in Washington state. The last ferry built in Washington state cost $175 million, in Canadian dollars. The last three B.C. ferries built overseas cost $200 million.

Chuck Ko, of Allied Shipbuilders in North Vancouver said that his company cannot compete with overseas shipyards, cost wise, thus a major waste of time to bid on new ferry construction. How come Horgan does not talk to these B.C. shipbuilding companies to get the facts and reality before jumping the gun on giving his opinion?

John Horgan wants ferries built in B.C., yet he goes to purchase his new car and bought a Toyota Prius. Why not buy a Ford, General Motors, or Chrysler product? A man of double standards, who is in charge of our province. Very scary.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
LETTER: We need a fossil fuel transition plan, not a pipeline

Just Posted

Red Cross to host disaster management info sessions in Cariboo

Sessions will cover how to prepare for a disaster and how to become a Red Cross volunteer

Struggling local ski resort in South Cariboo up for sale

The sale would go to paying off existing debt

UPDATE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Speaker on changes in forest management, local logging plans, the impact of 2017’s wildfires and recovery plans.

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

100 Mile House firefighters pull an all-nighter at large Norbord fire

The fire was 50 by 80 feet but is now completely extinguished

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

Most Read

  • Doesn’t make sense to build ferries in B.C.

    The last three B.C. ferries built overseas cost $200 million.