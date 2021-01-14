Carefree Manor appreciative of Christmas treats

To the Editor,

The residents of Carefree Manor were pleasantly surprised on Christmas morning to find lovely quilted placemats on the tables as well as cards and boxes of wrapped chocolates for each resident.

After breakfast, we all received colourful gift bags with wonderful gifts inside. Being quarantined and unable to get out and shop we all appreciate the thoughtfulness of the community. Students of nearby schools sent cards, bags of treats and long colourful paper chains, which brightened up the living room.

Also received was a video of senior students doing a Christmas concert for the residents. We all enjoyed the gifts and cards. Residents of Carefree Manor just want to acknowledge everyone’s thoughtfulness and kindness shown to us. What a great caring community we live in!

God bless you all.

Marlene Love, on behalf of Carefree Manor residents

