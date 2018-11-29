Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump is deriding Michael Cohen as a “weak person” after his former lawyer’s bombshell admission that he lied to Congress last year about an abandoned plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump, moments before departing Washington for G20 meetings in Argentina, insisted there was nothing wrong with discussions about the Moscow project, which ultimately never went ahead, because they took place before he became president.

Cohen, who initially told Congress the discussions ended in January 2016, admitted today during a surprise court appearance in New York that those talks continued until June of that year.

READ MORE: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

He also admitted lying about his contacts with Russian officials, and about discussing whether he or Trump should travel to Russia in connection with the project.

Trump says Cohen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to unrelated charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, is lying in an effort to secure a reduced sentence.

Cohen told the judge he lied about the timing of the negotiations and other details to be loyal to and consistent with the “political message” of the president, referred to throughout the proceedings as ”Individual One.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Just Posted

Merritt-based company still vying to offer bus service through Cariboo region

Gene Field said he’s been told they may not be eligible for funding as the routes are not considered “unprofitable”

Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

Raising money for a Nordic wellness chair

South Cariboo snowmobile clubs get together for membership drive, trail information and safety

Other organizations at the event were Search and Rescue, Conservation Office and local dealers

False taxation ad for Cariboo Chilcotin residents causes concern

Chilcotin National Congress (CNC) ad suggests PST will be replaced with a CNC tax

100 Mile House Wranglers shoot to bring Cyclone Taylor Cup to home ice in 2020

Wranglers up against three other KIJHL teams for hosting duties

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

Most Read