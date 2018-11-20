The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

Forget about chocolate – wine, beer and now cannabis having taken over the holiday advent calendar game.
With the holiday spirit in mind, and legalization brand new, a Canadian company called Kush Calendars is promising to give you 24 special days with Mary Jane, an offering of 24 different daily and entirely legal Canadian products.
Although you may still need a chocolate version to satisfy those post-calendar cravings.
The 2018 Cannabis Advent Calendar is currently ready to be purchased and will be shipped out soon.
43 more days until Christmas🎄 19 more days until we start the calendar🎀 Days are flying by! ORDER NOW to ensure your gift arrives on time✉ // #kc2018 #KushCalendars #kush #cannabiscommunity #cannabisculture #cannabisadventcalendar #cannabischristmas #canadacannabis #weedporn #weed #weedstagram #weeds #strain #flower #marijuana #maryjane
“We have hand crafted this Advent-Calendar-Style box so you get to open a little “present” every day from Dec. 1 to 24.,” reads the description on kushcalendars.ca.
“Your present being a unique strain of flower from one of our well-trusted partners, and maybe a few surprises along the way.”
If this peaks your interest, be prepared to cash out $220, while shipping and tax are included in the price it’s definitely not as cheap as the chocolate kind.
It's been a few days since we last posted… Why? Because we've been so busy answering all your questions & processing orders!!😅 We thought we would share a picture with some samples of one of our suppliers @wccannabis 🌿 (Names of the flowers will not be disclosed so we don't spoil the surprise!) If you haven't already, make sure you order soon so that it gets to you in time for December 1st 🎁
Head to the Kush Calendars website to contemplate your purchase.
