Trick or Treat on the Avenue in Oak Bay in 2017. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Should Halloween be permanently moved to a Saturday?

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October has more than 44,000 signatures.

Started three months ago on Change.org, the petition – which says a holiday deserving of a full day shouldn’t be crammed into two rushed hours on a weekday evening – is nearing its goal of 50,000 names.

From parents lamenting the chaos of getting home after work and getting kids ready, to teachers stressing out about the sugar-fuelled mayhem they endure the following day, all seem to agree that having Halloween on the weekend only had upsides.

RELATED: Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

“I am signing because I am an elementary school teacher. Halloween is massively disruptive to learning when it falls on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Saturday is the perfect day,” wrote one supporter.

Safety was also a theme that ran through the comments.

RELATED: Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

“This makes so much more sense! Parents are racing home in their cars from work while kids are running to their friends’ houses … it’s a safety concern!” wrote another.

What do you think?


 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Just Posted

Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday

Garry Babcock will be signing copies of his book at the Nuthatch in 100 Mile House on Nov. 9

The book signing will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Former employees win case against Spruce Hill Resort & Spa owner over discrimination

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

100 Mile House says goodbye to Greyhound

The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Most Read