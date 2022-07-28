Local Events

Thursday, August 4
Arts
PARKSIDE GALLERY
The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is exploring a brand new theme, “Cariboo by Night” for its newest exhibit, which runs until Sept. 10. Seventeen members from the CAG will participate in the show, with 92 paintings.
➔ Parkside Gallery, 401 Cedar Ave.
Arts
SHOWCASE GALLERY
Cheryl Gauthier and Katalin Kovacs are presenting Painting Together, a show of watercolour, oil, and acrylic paints as well as soft pastels. The show will be available for viewing until Aug. 2.
➔ Showcase Gallery, 475 Birch Ave.
Friday, August 5
Community
SOUTH CARIBOO FARMERS’ MARKET
The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market is open for the season.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
➔ South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot
Community
PARKS ALIVE MUSIC SERIES
The summer music series is back, every Friday until Aug. 26. This Friday it 12 Gauge Rock and Country. Food provided by the 100 Mile House Wranglers.
6:30-8 p.m.
➔ Centennial Park
Saturday, August 6
Community
LOON BAY CRAFT MARKET
The Loon Bay Craft Market runs every Saturday through the summer.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
➔ Loon Bay Resort on Sheridan Lake
Community
HERITAGE MARKET
The 108 Mile Heritage Market runs every Saturday through the summer.
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
➔ 108 Mile Heritage Site
Community
INTERLAKES FARMERS’ MARKET
The Interlakes Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday until September.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
➔ Highway 24 beside the Interlakes Library
Wednesday, August 3
Community
LAC LA HACHE BINGO
Bingo is held every Wednesday at the Lac La Hache community hall. Doors open 5:30 p.m, with cards on sale at 6 p.m., depending on the size of the crowd.
Early bird games start promptly at 7 p.m.
➔ Lac La Hache Community Hall
Saturday, August 6
Community
FOREST GROVE MARKET
The Forest Grove Market will run Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 with the last market Sept 3. For info, call Becky Robertson at 250-706-3701.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
➔ Legion parking lot in Forest Grove.
Friday, August 12
Community
FREE STORE
The Free Store at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church will be open on Friday, August 12., offering good used clothing and some small household items.
10 a.m.-2 p.m
➔ Corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock roads
Saturday, August 13
Community
GYMKHANA
The Watch Lake-Green Lake Gymkhana is back for a second round! Starting at noon, the event will feature barrel, half stake and keyhole races. A boot race and baton relay will also be held.
Registration at 10 a.m., event starts at 12 p.m.
➔ Watch Lake Green Lake Gymkhana grounds, west of Little Horse Lodge on North Green Lake Road
Sunday, August 21
Community
BRIDGE LAKE FAIR
The Bridge Lake Fair Association is making its return this year with the Driving Horse Show and 7th Interlakes Show ’n Shine. Open to the public on Aug. 21. Entries for Bridge Lake Fair are accepted at Interlakes Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
➔ Interlakes Hall, Highway 24
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong