Local Events

Anna Baarschers was selling her homemade headbands, which she finger-knit, on the opening day of the 108 Heritage Market last Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Thursday, August 4

Arts

PARKSIDE GALLERY

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is exploring a brand new theme, “Cariboo by Night” for its newest exhibit, which runs until Sept. 10. Seventeen members from the CAG will participate in the show, with 92 paintings.

➔ Parkside Gallery, 401 Cedar Ave.

Arts

SHOWCASE GALLERY

Cheryl Gauthier and Katalin Kovacs are presenting Painting Together, a show of watercolour, oil, and acrylic paints as well as soft pastels. The show will be available for viewing until Aug. 2.

➔ Showcase Gallery, 475 Birch Ave.

Friday, August 5

Community

SOUTH CARIBOO FARMERS’ MARKET

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market is open for the season.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

➔ South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot

Community

PARKS ALIVE MUSIC SERIES

The summer music series is back, every Friday until Aug. 26. This Friday it 12 Gauge Rock and Country. Food provided by the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

6:30-8 p.m.

➔ Centennial Park

Saturday, August 6

Community

LOON BAY CRAFT MARKET

The Loon Bay Craft Market runs every Saturday through the summer.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

➔ Loon Bay Resort on Sheridan Lake

Community

HERITAGE MARKET

The 108 Mile Heritage Market runs every Saturday through the summer.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

➔ 108 Mile Heritage Site

Community

INTERLAKES FARMERS’ MARKET

The Interlakes Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday until September.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

➔ Highway 24 beside the Interlakes Library

Wednesday, August 3

Community

LAC LA HACHE BINGO

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the Lac La Hache community hall. Doors open 5:30 p.m, with cards on sale at 6 p.m., depending on the size of the crowd.

Early bird games start promptly at 7 p.m.

➔ Lac La Hache Community Hall

Saturday, August 6

Community

FOREST GROVE MARKET

The Forest Grove Market will run Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 with the last market Sept 3. For info, call Becky Robertson at 250-706-3701.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

➔ Legion parking lot in Forest Grove.

Friday, August 12

Community

FREE STORE

The Free Store at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church will be open on Friday, August 12., offering good used clothing and some small household items.

10 a.m.-2 p.m

➔ Corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock roads

Saturday, August 13

Community

GYMKHANA

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Gymkhana is back for a second round! Starting at noon, the event will feature barrel, half stake and keyhole races. A boot race and baton relay will also be held.

Registration at 10 a.m., event starts at 12 p.m.

➔ Watch Lake Green Lake Gymkhana grounds, west of Little Horse Lodge on North Green Lake Road

Sunday, August 21

Community

BRIDGE LAKE FAIR

The Bridge Lake Fair Association is making its return this year with the Driving Horse Show and 7th Interlakes Show ’n Shine. Open to the public on Aug. 21. Entries for Bridge Lake Fair are accepted at Interlakes Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

➔ Interlakes Hall, Highway 24

