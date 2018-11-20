Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Jason Aldean will headline next summer’s Rockin’ River Music Fest, at Coldwater River in Merritt (Photo: flickr.com/photos/morgancwilliams1)

Camping and festival passes for the 2019 edition of Merritt’s Rockin’ River Music Fest will go on sale Friday (Nov. 23) starting at 10 a.m., via rockinriverfest.com/tickets.

The lineup, announced on Tuesday morning by Live Nation Canada, will include Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Brett Kissel and other artists.

The four-day music festival will take place in Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4.

Aldean is a two-time, reigning and current ACM ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award winner. He’ll be joined at the festival by Tennessee five-piece Old Dominion, vocal duo Brothers Osborne and chart-topping vocalist Maren Morris.

Last year’s festival attracted 36,000 ticket-holders, according to Live Nation.

The 2019 festival will see more than 30 acts “performing across multiple stages as well as an expanded Party Zone, increased riverside and XL campsites, free-flow party patios, and more onsite amenities including food options, bars, and bathrooms,” the company stated.

As well, a new “Entertainment District” will be located in the Chattahoochee campground featuring added music, breakfast options, and late-night entertainment.



