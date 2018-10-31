Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

These pumpkins, paying tribute to the Humbolt Broncos hockey team and Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, were carved by Rick Chong of Abbotsford.

Abbotsford resident Rick Chong has created a series of intricately carved pumpkins that include tributes to some Canadian tragedies that took place within the last year.

Chong’s 30-pumpkin display features a tribute to Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017, at the age of 53.

It also includes a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team from Saskatchewan, whose bus was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in April, resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 13 others.

The Abbotsford Police Department gave a shout-out to Chong today on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Shout out to Rick Chong at #Abbotsford and his amazing #PumpkinCarving skills; this year he has created a tribute to Cst Davidson and the #HumboltBroncos! Check out his #Halloween2018 display today at:

#34 3087 Immel Street

Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/3fThuERW8L — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) October 31, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.