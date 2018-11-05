What do you think of gender “X” being recognized on B.C. IDs?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

RELATED: X gender identity now recognized on B.C. IDs


newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

What do you think of gender “X” being recognized on B.C. IDs?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire Rescue at Lordco on First Street

More details to come.

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

100 Mile Nordics Ski Society members pitched in to overhaul its lodge

‘It’s always a major effort just to get everything spick and span’

NHL Preview part 4

A weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle months into mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ among Olympians cheering for a Calgary 2026 bid

Last week, the bid seemed all but dead as the federal, provincial and municipal governments wrangled over cost-sharing

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

Most Read